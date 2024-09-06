ED raids RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh’s Kolkata residence

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh. RG Kar is where the trainee doctor was raped and murdered, leading to widespread demonstrations and protests across the country.

According to news agency ANI that quoted sources, Ghosh’s residence is among a list of places that were raided by the police. ED had registered a case of PMLA in the financial irregularities case.

Sandip Ghosh is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the facility on Monday. The hospital has been under intense scrutiny following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month.

Officials identified the three others arrested as Ghosh's security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46). Monday marked the 15th day of Ghosh's questioning by the agency. The 53-year-old was taken from the agency's Salt Lake office to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, where the anti-corruption wing is housed, and was subsequently arrested.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI. The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who sought a probe by the ED into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during Ghosh's tenure as its principal.

Ali had moved the court amid speculations on whether the alleged rampant corruption at the institution was connected to the RG Kar medic's death, with the victim being privy to these misconducts and threatening exposure.

Ghosh served as principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. He was transferred from RG Kar in October that year but returned to the position within a month. He held his position at the hospital until the day the hospital doctor was found dead.