'I respect all religions': Under fire for 'go ask deity' remark on Vishnu idol plea, CJI Gavai defends himself

After stirring quite the hornet's nest with his remarks on a plea concerned with the restoration of a damaged Vishnu Idol, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said that his comments were misrepresented. He added that he "respects all religions".

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made were misportrayed on social media," the CJI said. "I respect all religions," he added.

The CJI's remarks came during the hearing of some other matter. During this hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in today's times, "every action has a disproportionate social media reaction".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, on the other hand, likened social media to an "unruly horse" that can't be tamed. Backing CJI Gavai, Sibal said he had known him for 19 years and said that the controversy was blown out of proportion on social media.

A bench led by the CJI on Tuesday dismissed the plea seeking restoration of the 7-ft idol at the Javari temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Before dropping the controversial remark, the bench said that the matter was under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

"This is purely a publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now," the bench told the petitioner.

He further asked the petitioner to worship at the biggest Shiva linga in Khajuraho instead.

“In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there. There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho," he said.

Soon after the CJI's remarks went viral, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) accused him of "mocking" the beliefs of Hinduism. Several advocates, including Advocate Vineet Jindal and lawyer Satyam Singh Rajput, also asked the CJI to withdraw his statement against Lord Vishnu and Sanatana dharma.

"I hope the Supreme Court and the President will treat this matter with seriousness and ensure that the dignity of every faith is preserved," Jindal said in his letter to the CJI," Advocate Jindal wrote in his letter to the President.

In his letter, Rajput urged the Chief Justice of India to issue a "clarification".

"As a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, I am personally shocked by these remarks... For millions of Hindus, devotion to Lord Vishnu is not merely a matter of personal belief but the very foundation of their spiritual existence and cultural identity," Rajput said.