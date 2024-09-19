'I saw the road today, some of you need to retire...': Nitin Gadkari slams contractors over bad job

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari issued a stern warning to road agencies and contractors on Tuesday, criticizing the poor maintenance of roads and promising swift action against underperformers.

Speaking during a tree plantation drive in Ghaziabad, Gadkari said, "We will not spare you. We'll ensure that bank guarantees of those doing bad work are forfeited, and after this, we will blacklist you, not allow you to apply for new tenders."

His remarks followed a personal inspection of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, where he noticed the poor condition of the road. "I have used the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after a long time. I saw the road today; it's very poorly maintained," he said. The minister added that the contractors responsible for substandard work would face severe consequences, including blacklisting and financial penalties.

Gadkari’s warning extended to all contractors, urging them to maintain high standards. “The office bearers of associations are here, and the roads should be well-maintained. Some contractors need to retire, and some need to be blacklisted,” he stated, making it clear that the government will not tolerate negligence in road maintenance.

In contrast, the minister assured that those doing good work would be rewarded. "Those who do good will be awarded, while those who do bad will be driven out of the system," he remarked, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure quality across the country.

While addressing the event, which was part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign, Gadkari also touched on the need for environmentally-friendly initiatives, highlighting biofuel and other pro-environment policies. He mentioned that the ministry is conducting studies to implement pollution-reduction plans in India.