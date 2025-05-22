'I settled it through trade': Donald Trump takes credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire again

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he played a key role in stopping the tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump attributed the de-escalation to his personal diplomacy and ongoing trade deals between the two nuclear neighbours.

In a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: “If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India — we settled that whole thing." He added that he settled the India-Pakistan situation through trade deals.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I think I settled it through trade. We’re doing a big deal with India. We’re doing a big deal with Pakistan.” He added: "Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse."

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India, we settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade. We're doing a big deal with India. We're doing a big deal with Pakistan...Somebody had to be the last one… pic.twitter.com/oaM6nCJCLi — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

Trump then said that the world was blaming him when Pakistan violated the ceasefire. “And we-I think we-you know, I hate to say we got it settled, and then two days later something happens and they say, it’s Trump’s fault.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, he praised both nations and said: "Pakistan has some excellent people and a great leader. And India—my friend Modi—he’s a great guy. I called them both. We just did something good."

To this, Ramaphosa responded: "Modi, mutual friend." “He’s a great guy, and I called them both. It’s something good,” Trump replied to Ramaphosa.

Trump has repeatedly claimed to have mediated between India and Pakistan, not only brokering the ceasefire but also preventing a 'nuclear war'. Just after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, he said in a post on Truth Social that he mediated between the two countries.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said.

Advertisement

Indian officials have consistently denied Washington's involvement in brokering peace or linking trade deals to de-escalation efforts.

“The trade issue did not come up in any discussions with Washington during the conflict,” the MEA previously said. With this, India firmly rejected any suggestion of American mediation or influence in ceasefire talks.

Official statements from India have underlined that the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan happened after bilateral discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries.

India conducted "precision strikes" under Operation Sindoor on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths.