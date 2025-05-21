'Nothing against India': Ex-US NSA John Bolton backs New Delhi, says Trump takes credit for everything

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has downplayed Donald Trump's remarks on mediating the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling it a typical example of the US President's tendency to claim credit for everything. "It may be irritating, probably is irritating to many people, but it's nothing against India, it's just Trump being Trump,” Bolton said while speaking to news agency ANI. He clarified that the comments should not be viewed as targeting India.

Bolton defended India's military response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, saying, "India was entitled to act in self-defence against locations inside Pakistan where the terrorist attack was planned and carried out from. It is a significant issue when a country cannot control that kind of terrorist activity going on its territory, or indeed, maybe contributing to it. India's action was entirely justifiable, but it does raise questions about whether there is any possibility of persuading the Pakistani government that this is ultimately not in their interest and can lead to much worse consequences for them if they don't get it under control."

He also warned of Pakistan's growing military dependence on external actors, notably China and Turkey. "Chinese military planes supplied to Pakistan were prominent in Pakistan's response...and the kind of support [Turkey is] offering to Pakistan is something that bears very close attention going forward,” he said. "Erdogan has neo-autonomous aspirations,” Bolton added, referring to Turkey's president.

On India’s international outreach following recent terror attacks, Bolton endorsed New Delhi's strategy to engage with key global partners. "It's important for India to educate people around the world because it's unacceptable for innocent civilians to be threatened and harmed by terrorist attacks," he said.

At the UN, he added, it was always difficult to get people to focus on it because one person's terrorist is another person's liberation movement. "India has borne considerable terror attacks across the country. It is particularly a good place to help explain to others what this thread is and get their support."

Bolton's comments come after Trump repeatedly claimed that the US brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. After pushback from New Delhi, Trump softened his stance. Speaking at a public event, he recently suggested he helped defuse tensions between India and Pakistan. "I don't want to say I did, but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week,” Trump said.

India, however, has firmly rejected any suggestion of US mediation. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that the ceasefire was a result of direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries. "Our relations and dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral. That is a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in that,” Jaishankar said. "The prime minister made it very clear that talks with Pakistan will be only on terror."

