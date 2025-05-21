'We'll have it done in about 3 years': Donald Trump announces $175 billion Golden Dome defence system by 2029

Donald Trump announced a significant new military initiative to develop the Golden Dome missile defence system, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, with an estimated cost of $175 billion. The system aims to intercept missiles at multiple stages, including those launched from space.

Trump stated, "This design for the Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defence capabilities and should be fully operational before the end of my term. So we’ll have it done in about three years," as reported by The Hill.

General Michael Guetlein has been appointed to oversee the Golden Dome's development, implementation, testing, and integration. The system is intended to be an all-American build, with hundreds of satellites to track and neutralise missile threats in-flight.

Trump emphasised, "Once fully constructed, Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space, and we will have the best system ever built."

Trump's initiative revives the vision of Ronald Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative, or “Star Wars,” which was eventually abandoned due to technological limitations.

Trump remarked, "Ronald Reagan (40th US President) wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology. But it’s something we’re going to have. We’re going to have it at the highest level." The system's technology is touted as "about as close to perfect as you can have," despite some components remaining untested.

Congress is considering an initial $25 billion allocation to start the programme, but there are uncertainties about securing the full funding. The Congressional Budget Office has cautioned that the project's cost could exceed $500 billion due to its complex nature. Democrats have raised ethical concerns about Elon Musk's SpaceX involvement, given Musk's advisory role in the Trump administration.

The Golden Dome project will likely benefit from the defence and aerospace infrastructure in states like Alaska, Florida, Georgia, and Indiana. Major contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and L3Harris Technologies are potential contenders for key roles in the development of this defence system.

Despite the ambitious scope and potential high costs, the Golden Dome aims to fulfil Trump's pledge to enhance US missile defences. The project promises to enhance America's defence against long-range missile threats from countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, leveraging both terrestrial and space-based technologies.