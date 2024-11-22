'I think my heart will stop': Shops, businesses belonging to Kashmiri Pandits demolished in Jammu, huge political storm erupts

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Thursday demolished nearly a dozen shops constructed by Kashmiri Pandit migrants on land where they were initially settled by the Jammu and Kashmir government nearly three decades ago. The demolition has sparked widespread protests, drawing criticism from political parties and Kashmiri Pandit organisations.

Related Articles

Protests and Criticism

Shop owners allege that the demolition was carried out without prior notice—a claim denied by the JDA. Political parties including the BJP, PDP, and Apni Party, alongside several Kashmiri Pandit groups, condemned the action, calling for immediate rehabilitation measures for the displaced shopkeepers.

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti shared a video of the affected individuals on social media, describing the demolition as “another blow to a community that has endured unimaginable hardships for decades.” Mufti added, “What began as targeted demolitions of tribal assets has now extended to Kashmiri Pandits, deepening their sense of alienation.” She urged the new government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene.

Emotional Fallout

Videos of elderly men lamenting their losses went viral online, intensifying public outcry. One distraught man in the footage tearfully asked, “Where will we go? We have lost everything.” Another appeared on the verge of collapse, stating, “I think my heart will stop. What have they done to us?”

JDA’s Stance and Response

JDA Vice Chairman Pankaj Sharma stated that notices for vacating the land were issued on January 20, with written commitments from the affected parties to leave by February. The JDA delayed action due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for elections. Sharma clarified that the site in Muthi, originally meant for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, had been repurposed for the construction of 208 flats for economically weaker sections. The tendering process for the project was completed, necessitating the handover of the land.

Sharma also claimed that JDA officials ensured transparency by opening locked shops in the presence of the original allottees before demolition. He dismissed the backlash, attributing it to “one or two people creating an issue.”

Promises of Rehabilitation

Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani visited the site and assured the affected shopkeepers that new shops would be constructed in the area. “Tenders have been floated for a shopping complex at Muthi Camp Phase II, where ten shops will be allotted to these individuals,” he said.

Political Fallout

The incident has triggered a political storm, with J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari criticising the administration’s lack of preparation. “If demolition was necessary, alternatives to protect livelihoods should have been arranged first. Such actions are disappointing under an elected government,” he stated, urging justice for the affected shopkeepers.

BJP spokesperson G.L. Raina visited the site and met the displaced families, terming the demolition a “revenge action” by the NC-Congress coalition led by Omar Abdullah. Raina called for immediate action, stating, “JDA should have provided alternatives to these families. The government must stop targeting this hapless community.”

The demolition has brought renewed focus on the challenges faced by displaced Kashmiri Pandits. While the administration has promised rehabilitation, the incident underscores lingering tensions and calls for sensitive handling of such issues to avoid exacerbating community grievances.