'I was in Congress then': Acharya Pramod Krishnam clarifies speech on reservation; WATCH

BJP's Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday clarified his a-year-old speech on the reservation and said the Congress was distorting his address. He also said that when he made those remarks, he was in Congress, not the BJP. In an address in Septemeber 2023, Pramod Krishnam said that caste-based reservation was dividing India.

"The video is one year old and the speech is half, now many Congress managers are tweeting, making statements on it. I have been told that Rahul Gandhi has also said or written something about it. The truth is I met PM Modi on 1 February 2024 this is part of my statement in Haridwar, now they are relating it to PM Modi and showing it," Krishnam, who was expelled by the Congress in February this year, said.

"During this statement of mine, I was with the Congress party. This speech of mine is 1 year old made on 24 September 2023 when I was with Congress and today I am with PM Modi. I am against casteism and untouchability. The propaganda and conspiracy Congress is doing will not benefit them," he said.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: On his viral video urging to end quotas, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...The video is one year old and the speech is half, now many Congress managers are tweeting, making statements on it. I have been told that Rahul… pic.twitter.com/O58wchg18s — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

Pramod Krishnam also said that when he made that speech, many Congress leaders had praised him.

Speaking on the resignation of Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress president, Krishnam said nobody wants to stay in Congress. "No patriot wishes to be in Congress. Congress has gone anti-national along with anti-Sanatan."

In a tweet on Saturday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP wants to snatch away the reservation of Dalits, backwards and tribals, and end their participation in running the country. "But to protect the Constitution and reservation, Congress is standing like a rock in the path of BJP," he said.

The BJP has, however, launched a counter-attack saying the Congress wants to dilute reservation and give OBC share to Muslims.