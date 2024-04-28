scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha polls: Phase 3 voting date, seats, constituencies, and candidates. Read for more

Lok Sabha Polls: The first and the second phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over. While the first phase took place on April 19, the second phase was conducted on April 26. The third phase of the ongoing general elections will take place on May 7 across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies in a total of 12 states and union territories (UTs).  

In this phase, states that are going to polls are Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (4 seats), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) as well as Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat). 

After this, citizens will cast their votes on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes and declaration of Lok Sabha election 2024 results will take place on June 4. 

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 3 polling date

Voting for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 7. 

Lok Sabha elections: Seats that will go to polls in phase 3 

In this phase, 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and UTs will go to polls. All the 26 seats in Gujarat will vote in a single phase. 

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections: Constituencies that will go for polls

State/UT Number of seats Constituencies
Assam 4 Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
Bihar 5 Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Chhattisgarh 7 Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
Goa 2 North Goa, South Goa
Gujarat 26 Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad
Karnataka 14 Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
Madhya Pradesh 8 Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha
Maharashtra 11 Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
Uttar Pradesh 10 Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
West Bengal 4 Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu
Jammu and Kashmir 1 Anantnag-Rajouri

Published on: Apr 28, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
