‘I was wrong’: Russian influencer regrets ₹60 panipuri complaint after seeing ₹1,096 price in Dubai

In a 42-second Instagram video posted from Dubai’s Terminal 1, Rudakova said: “Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Market. I complained a lot about it… Here, pani puri costs 42 dirhams, which is Rs 1,096. Seeing this, I am now returning to Mumbai.”

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The clip, shared roughly three weeks after her original July 24 video, shows her revisiting the moment she first learned the price at Lokhandwala Market. In that earlier post, she repeatedly exclaimed “60 rupees, 60 rupees” in playful disbelief after a street vendor quoted the rate.

A taste test

Rudakova’s pani puri journey didn’t end with the price reveal. In a follow-up video on August 1, she was seen actually tasting the snack in Mumbai. In the caption, she admitted she had enjoyed it—softening her initial reaction with a foodie’s appreciation.

Social media reacts

The latest video has drawn amused comments from users highlighting the stark price gap between Mumbai street stalls and international airports. Many joked that Rudakova’s “complaint” now reads like an endorsement of Mumbai’s affordable street food culture.

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Who Is Irina Rudakova?

A dancer, model and actress, Rudakova moved to India at 20 to build an entertainment career. She rose to prominence after winning Season 2 of Discovery Channel’s “Reality Queens of the Jungle,” bagging a Rs 15 lakh prize. In 2024, she became the first foreign contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi (Season 5), where her cheerful demeanor and efforts to speak Marathi won her a large fanbase.