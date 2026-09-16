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OpenAI to retire GPT-5.5 from ChatGPT, Work and Codex on October 14: What changes to expect

OpenAI to retire GPT-5.5 from ChatGPT, Work and Codex on October 14: What changes to expect

OpenAI is making a significant change to its model lineup, with GPT-5.5 set to leave some of its major products next month as users are moved towards newer models.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:52 AM IST
OpenAI to retire GPT-5.5 from ChatGPT, Work and Codex on October 14: What changes to expectOpenAI is retiring GPT-5.5 from ChatGPT, Work and Codex. (Representative image)

OpenAI is preparing to retire GPT-5.5 from ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work and Codex. The change means users relying on the model across these products will need to move to other options. However, the retirement does not mean GPT-5.5 is disappearing completely. OpenAI is keeping the model available through its API, giving developers a different path to continue using it.

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The announcement comes as OpenAI continues to update its model lineup and introduce newer systems. For regular ChatGPT and Codex users, though, the change will affect how GPT-5.5 can be accessed.

GPT-5.5 is leaving ChatGPT, Work and Codex

Starting October 14, GPT-5.5 will no longer be available in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work or Codex when accessed through plan-based authentication. If you are a user of these products, you will have to shift to other models available on the platform. OpenAI has pointed users towards newer models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and GPT-6 Astra for Codex.

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The change is specifically focused on these product experiences. Developers using the API can continue to access GPT-5.5, so the retirement does not apply in the same way to API users.

What does this mean for you

For everyday ChatGPT use, the key change is that GPT-5.5 will disappear from the model options. Developers using the API, meanwhile, can continue using the model.

The split is particularly relevant for Codex users, as access through a subscription and access through an API key will follow different paths. If you are a user or developer relying on GPT-5.5, you should therefore check which version and access method you currently use before the deadline.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:52 AM IST
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