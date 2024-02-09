‘I welcome it’: Sonia Gandhi on Bharat Ratna for former PMs Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday welcomed the announcement of the Bharat Ratna awards for former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Speaking to India Today outside the Parliament, she stated, "I welcome it. Why not," thereby signaling her support for the government's decision to honor these late leaders with India's highest civilian award.

Relatives of P.V. Narasimha Rao, welcoming the government's decision, placed blame on the Congress and the Gandhis for not acknowledging their leader, who served as the Prime Minister of the Congress government for a full five-year term from 1991 to 1996. His grandson, NV Subhash, criticized the UPA government and the Gandhis, asserting that Narasimha Rao was unfairly made a scapegoat for the Congress party's failures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement, highlighting PV Narasimha Rao's significant contributions to India's economic advancement and cultural heritage. He praised Rao's visionary leadership, which laid a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth. For Chaudhary Charan Singh, the Prime Minister acknowledged his incomparable contribution to the nation.

The Bharat Ratna was also conferred upon Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, recognized for his monumental work in agriculture and farmers' welfare, and his role in achieving self-reliance in agriculture for India.

These recognitions come alongside previous announcements of the Bharat Ratna for other notable figures such as L.K. Advani and Karpoori Thakur, as part of the government's efforts to honor individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation.

In the past month, the Modi government has declared five Bharat Ratna awards, marking a total of 10 Bharat Ratna honors conferred by the BJP-led NDA government over the last decade.

