IAF's big firepower boost: 160 indigenous anti-airfield weapons coming by 2028-29

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What Is SAT-SAAW?

SAT-SAAW is an air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb that can be launched from platforms including the Jaguar, Hawk, and Su-30 MKI.

The weapon is designed to neutralise enemy airfields from a long stand-off range.

The system has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It will have 60% indigenous content.

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The programme will also include indigenous subsystems such as the Initial Measurement Unit, Long Impact Delay Fuse and Twin Store Carrier, the Defence Ministry said.

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Delivery of the SAT-SAAW systems is scheduled between 2027-28 and 2028-29.

The Ministry said the induction of the weapons would enhance the IAF’s operational capability and allow it to continue unhindered operations while strengthening the country's defence preparedness.