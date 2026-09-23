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IAF's big firepower boost: 160 indigenous anti-airfield weapons coming by 2028-29

IAF's big firepower boost: 160 indigenous anti-airfield weapons coming by 2028-29

Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons is an air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb that can be launched from platforms including the Jaguar, Hawk, and Su-30 MKI

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 5:14 PM IST
IAF's big firepower boost: 160 indigenous anti-airfield weapons coming by 2028-29IAF to get a new airfield strike weapon: Rs 811 crore deal signed for 160 SAT-SAAWs

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed an Rs 810.79 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 160 Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force.

The contract was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. It was placed under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) category.

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What Is SAT-SAAW?

SAT-SAAW is an air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb that can be launched from platforms including the Jaguar, Hawk, and Su-30 MKI.

The weapon is designed to neutralise enemy airfields from a long stand-off range.

The system has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It will have 60% indigenous content.

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The programme will also include indigenous subsystems such as the Initial Measurement Unit, Long Impact Delay Fuse and Twin Store Carrier, the Defence Ministry said.

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Delivery of the SAT-SAAW systems is scheduled between 2027-28 and 2028-29.

The Ministry said the induction of the weapons would enhance the IAF’s operational capability and allow it to continue unhindered operations while strengthening the country's defence preparedness.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 5:14 PM IST
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