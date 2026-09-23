Whirlpool of India shares jump 20% today; here's what analysts say

Trading activity in the stock was also elevated, with around 8.91 lakh shares changing hands on BSE, compared with the two-week average volume of about 94,000 shares.

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Turnover stood at Rs 73.57 crore, while the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 10,978.85 crore.

The sharp upmove came after CNBC Awaaz reported, citing sources, that Whirlpool Mauritius is set to sell its stake in Whirlpool India.

Bourses BSE and NSE have sought clarification from the company on the matter. The company's response was awaited.

Whirlpool Mauritius held a 39.76 per cent stake in Whirlpool India as of the quarter ended June 2026. Business Today could not independently verify the report at the time of publishing this story.

What analysts say

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Whirlpool of India stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 772. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 875 could lead to an upside target of Rs 978 in the near term."

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Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Support is placed at Rs 820, while resistance is seen near Rs 900. A decisive move above Rs 900 could trigger a further upside towards Rs 940. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 820-940 range in the short term."