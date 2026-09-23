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Whirlpool of India shares jump 20% today; here's what analysts say

Whirlpool of India shares jump 20% today; here's what analysts say

WHIRLPOOL865.25(20.00%)

Whirlpool Mauritius held a 39.76 per cent stake in Whirlpool India as of the quarter ended June 2026.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 4:16 PM IST
Whirlpool of India shares jump 20% today; here's what analysts say"Whirlpool of India stock price is bullish on daily charts," an analyst said.

Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 20 per cent on Wednesday to touch a high of Rs 865.35.

Despite the sharp rise, the stock remained down 34.53 per cent over the past 12 months.

Trading activity in the stock was also elevated, with around 8.91 lakh shares changing hands on BSE, compared with the two-week average volume of about 94,000 shares.

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Turnover stood at Rs 73.57 crore, while the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 10,978.85 crore.

The sharp upmove came after CNBC Awaaz reported, citing sources, that Whirlpool Mauritius is set to sell its stake in Whirlpool India.

Bourses BSE and NSE have sought clarification from the company on the matter. The company's response was awaited.

Whirlpool Mauritius held a 39.76 per cent stake in Whirlpool India as of the quarter ended June 2026. Business Today could not independently verify the report at the time of publishing this story.

What analysts say

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Whirlpool of India stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 772. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 875 could lead to an upside target of Rs 978 in the near term."

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Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Support is placed at Rs 820, while resistance is seen near Rs 900. A decisive move above Rs 900 could trigger a further upside towards Rs 940. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 820-940 range in the short term."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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