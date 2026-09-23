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No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays high

No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays high

Diplomatic channels are working round the clock to facilitate the movement of crude and fuel ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 3:48 PM IST
No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays highThere's no proposal to increase fuel prices yet

The government currently has no proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices despite a sharp rise in crude oil prices, sources said, as authorities focus on ensuring energy security and maintaining stable fuel supplies.

The Indian crude basket has risen to $115.27 per barrel as of September 22, while the average for September so far stands at around $114.83 per barrel.

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Sources said crude prices are expected to remain volatile in the run-up to the US midterm elections in November, adding to uncertainty for India’s oil import bill and domestic fuel pricing.

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Meanwhile, diplomatic channels are working round the clock to facilitate the movement of crude and fuel ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies.

The government is also prioritising energy security and stable crude procurement from Russia, while simultaneously looking at ways to diversify India’s crude sourcing. Iraq and Saudi Arabia are among the suppliers that could gain importance as India looks to broaden its crude basket.

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The elevated crude prices are also putting pressure on state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), which have kept retail petrol and diesel prices unchanged. Current estimates suggest OMCs are facing under-recoveries of around ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹23 per litre on diesel.

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If elevated crude prices persist and retail fuel prices remain unchanged, the government may have to consider providing financial support to OMCs at a later stage, sources said.

The government is therefore balancing three priorities – keeping domestic fuel prices stable, protecting the finances of OMCs and ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies amid heightened geopolitical and supply-chain risks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 3:48 PM IST
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