IC-814 web series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer

After a massive uproar over using code names in the IC-814 web series, Netflix has updated its disclaimer with the real names of the hijackers. IC-814, an Indian Airlines plane, was hijacked by 5 Muslim hijackers after the plane took off from Kathmandu. In the web series, the hijackers were referred to by their Hindu code names, sparking outrage among a section of people who said this was done to rewrite history.

Today, Netflix India Content Vice President Monika Shergil, in a statement, said: "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event."

The streaming giant said that India has a rich culture of storytelling and "we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation."

The move comes hours after Netflix assured the Centre that all future content would be sensitive to the nation's sentiments. The assurance was given by the content head of Netflix India during her meeting with officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday.

"Netflix has provided an assurance to conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments as well as children's sensitivity," government sources told India Today.

In the meeting, the government posed tough questions, asking the Netflix India head why no captions or riders were issued to clearly display the real names of the hijackers. The government also asked why the hijackers looked "firm and sensitive" whereas the negotiators appeared "weak and confused", sources said.

The series, which is based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, has come under severe criticism for using 'Bhola' and 'Shankar' as code names for two of the hijackers.