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ICAI working with TTD to overhaul accounting, gold valuation norms and REITs

ICAI working with TTD to overhaul accounting, gold valuation norms and REITs

The aim is to integrate ERP- based accounting processes to ensure uniformity and strengthen financial management systems across all institutions under TTD. The ICAI is working on a timeline of 100 days for this project.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 12:06 PM IST
ICAI working with TTD to overhaul accounting, gold valuation norms and REITsTTD, which is the richest Hindu temple trust in the country, has vast amounts of land holdings and real estate.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which is updating the accounting manual for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), is also advising them on their real estate holdings and gold assets.

“The accounting manual of TTD is over three decades old and we are working with them to update it. Along with this, we are also advising them on Real Estate Investment Trusts (ReITS) and gold value and verification,” said an ICAI official.

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TTD, which is the richest Hindu temple trust in the country, has vast amounts of land holdings and real estate and the objective is to understand how it can be invested, he noted. The ICAI is also working out the methodology for the valuation and verification of the trust’s gold holdings.

In August this year, ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D had said that the institute is collaborating with TTD in reviewing and updating the Accounting Manual of TTD, including the Chart of Accounts, to align it with the prevailing Accounting Standards and global best practices.

As part of this initiative, the ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF) will undertake a comprehensive research study and prepare a project report for developing a robust framework to further strengthen the accounting and audit systems of the temple trust.

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The aim is to integrate ERP- based accounting processes to ensure uniformity and strengthen financial management systems across all institutions under TTD. The ICAI is working on a timeline of 100 days for this project.

“The policy manual for TTD can also be followed by other entities of a similar nature,” the official said. However, the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust has not approached the ICAI for a similar manual, he said, responding to a specific question on the issue.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 12:06 PM IST
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