'If 1.25 crore Hindus there stay and fight, Hindus worldwide will help': RSS chief's message on Bangladesh violence

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday made a strong statement on the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh, saying the country's Hindu population would receive global support if it chose to stand up for its rights amid growing violence.

"There are about 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they decide to stay there and fight, all Hindus across the world will help them," Bhagwat said while addressing the second day of the RSS lecture series in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Bhagwat was speaking at the two-day Vyakhyanmala titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’, organised to mark the RSS centenary at the Nehru Centre in Worli.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in mob violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, ever since Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka. The violence intensified following the death of anti-India radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

During the unrest, violent mobs targeted Hindu citizens across several parts of the country. The attacks, carried out amid street protests that later spiralled into organised assaults, claimed the lives of several people, including businessmen, labourers and students.

Turning to domestic issues, the RSS chief said previous governments had failed to adequately address changes in India’s population dynamics, citing birth rates and illegal immigration as contributing factors.

Advertisement

"The government earlier did not do enough on population changes. Birth rate and illegal immigration are reasons. Now that the government has started acting, it will be successful," Bhagwat said. He also asserted that India could no longer be weakened. "India cannot be broken now. Those who try to break India will be broken."

(With inputs from Mustafa Shaikh)