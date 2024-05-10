'If CAC picks, I can't interfere': Jay Shah hints at foreign coach for India after Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Friday said that there are chances that a foreign coach may get appointed after current India's coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ends with next month's T20 World Cup.

Shah said even a foreign coach can be considered depending on the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)'s recommendations.

"If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can't interfere," he added.

Shah further said that if Rahul Dravid is interested to coach Indian team, he will have to reapply for his position following the end of his tenure.

Dravid was initially handed a two-year contract as India's head coach, and following the 50-overs World Cup that concluded in November last year, his contract was further extended, along with his support staff members.

It is mandatory to note that the next appointment, whether Dravid gets reappointed or a new coach takes the reins, the contract will be for a period of three years. This could also bring about a revision in pay and benefits, depending on the decision made by the BCCI.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah told PTI during an interaction at the BCCI office here on Thursday.

The BCCI secretary expressed that there has never been an instance of separate coaches being appointed for different formats in the realm of Indian cricket. He clarified that the ultimate decision-making power regarding this matter rests within the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The committee, consisting of Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra, and Sulakshana Naik, are responsible for making critical decisions affecting the game and its administration.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different format in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," he said.