'If he is courageous enough, he should contest from Varanasi...': Piyush Goyal's challenge to Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal, criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and dared him to contest against him in the Lok Sabha elections. While Rahul Gandhi contested from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, the uncertainty persists over his candidature for a second seat, particularly Amethi.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai's Dahisar West on Saturday, the BJP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi is losing in Wayanad. And my sister Smriti (Irani) is going to defeat him in Amethi in such a way that he won't be able to show his face to the public.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, Piyush Goyal says, "I welcome Rahul Gandhi with an open heart if he wants to contest from the Mumbai North seat. If he wants to contest he can contest from Amethi and if he is… pic.twitter.com/dQ3WRqfRHt — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

Piyush Goyal further said, “I challenge Rahul Gandhi to contest elections against me from the North Mumbai constituency. He should also try his luck from Varanasi. If he contests on 4-5 seats, maybe by chance, he might win on one.”

Earlier this week, during a rally in Malad, North Mumbai, the BJP leader commended small businesses and traders for their contribution to job creation and tax revenue.

He stated, "Every penny is meticulously managed, dedicated to the nation's welfare, and not tainted by corruption." He mentioned that funds were directly allocated to beneficiaries to prevent any misappropriation or loss.

Rahul Gandhi is aiming for re-election from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where he secured a significant victory in the 2014 elections. However, there's uncertainty surrounding his candidacy for a second seat, particularly in Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, traditionally strongholds for the Congress until the 2019 elections. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani, ending his 15-year representation of the constituency.