'If needed, Muslims of the country will fill jails in such a way that...': Muslim Law Board Chief calls stopping of Waqf bill 'matter of life and death'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) President Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani declared that he would oppose the proposed Waqf bill "at all costs," even stating that AIMPLB members are willing to risk their lives for this cause. Speaking at an event in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Rehmani argued that the government aims to limit the board's rights. He also claimed that Waqf properties have faced widespread illegal occupation.

"It is a matter of life and death for us, and we should stop it (Waqf bill) at all costs. If needed, the Muslims of the country will fill the jails in such a way that the government will not have any place to house criminals," the AIMPLB chief said, adding, "If needed, we will not hesitate to give our own lives".

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Parliament by the central government on July 28 but was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after strong objections from opposition parties. The bill aims to reduce the powers of Waqf boards, which currently have the authority to designate any property as "waqf property." Additionally, it proposes to include non-Muslims and Muslim women in the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf Boards.

Earlier this month, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with a delegation from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). After the meeting, the AIMPLB released a statement saying that Soren would "never support the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 if it is presented in Parliament." The delegation, led by AIMPLB President Saifullah, met Soren on October 9 to explain their reasons for opposing the bill. They argued that the Waqf Act would allow for the takeover of Waqf properties and stated that this action by the central government goes against the Constitution, democratic values, federalism, and the country's pluralistic structure.

While speaking to the audience in Kanpur, Saifullah emphasized that the government's main goal is to take Waqf land from Muslims. He questioned, "If non-Muslims manage Waqf boards, will they care about your mosques and graveyards? The result will be that your land will be taken away. This is a very dangerous law."

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has 478,000 acres of temple land, and Andhra Pradesh has 468,000 acres, totaling around one million acres of temple land in those two states. He noted that Muslims have six lakh acres of Waqf land across the country and asked, "What is the problem with that?"

Saifullah also claimed that the central government was "pressurizing" some Waqf Board members to lose cases in court and not submit necessary documents. He posed a question, saying, "If there's a dispute between the Waqf Board and the government, will the collector decide against the government? The collector works for the government."

In a different incident earlier this week on October 22, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had a heated argument with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay during a meeting of the Joint Committee on the Waqf Bill. As tensions rose, Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle on the table in frustration, injuring his thumb and index finger. As a result, he was suspended for one day by the Parliamentary committee for his disruptive behavior during the meeting.