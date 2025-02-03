'If Rishi Sunak worked 70 hours a week...,' say netizens as Narayana Murthy attends Jaipur Literature Festival with son-in-law

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his son-in-law, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, attended the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday. They were accompanied by Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty and her mother Sudha Murty, a philanthropist, author, and Rajya Sabha MP. Sudha Murty led a session titled "My Mother, Myself."

The festival host acknowledged the distinguished guests, thanking Murthy and Sunak for attending. "Just to say again and acknowledge, we have got two wonderful people Narayana Murthy and former Prime Minister (of Britain) Rishi Sunak. Thank you and welcome to the Jaipur Literature Festival," the host can be heard saying in the viral video.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy attend Jaipur Literature Festival pic.twitter.com/H7sh3DZfve — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

The host noted that Sunak and his wife Akshata were previous supporters of the JLF London event before Sunak became Prime Minister. ""For those of you who don't know, Rishi and Akshata were great supporters of JLF London before he joined the suit gang. But now he is back and back to us. So thank you so much for being here."

Sunak stood up, greeted the audience with a namaste, and then sat back down. The video went viral on social media and triggered several reactions from netizens.

While most users raked up the Infosys co-founder's 70-hour work week, others also poked some fun at Sunak's Namaste gesture at the literary festival.

"If Rishi Sunak had worked 70 hours a week, his government wouldn't have lost in election," a user wrote. "Mr Murthy might have told Rishi to work 90/95 hours a week then only he can again prime minister of United Kingdom," a second user commented.

"Did Murty Ji complete 70 hrs of work? It's weekend now," a third user wrote. "You may be an ex-PM but when mom tells you "namaste karo sab se", you do so pronto," another user commented.

"Narayan Murthy is angry at his son-in-law because he is not working 70 hours a week," a user wrote in jest. "Muthry ji ko overtime karna padega to complete 70hrs ka quota now," yet another user said.