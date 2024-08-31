'If this man had a revolver, he would have...': Minister Giriraj Singh after man tries to punch him at an event in Bihar

A man attempted to punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh during a public event in Begusarai, Bihar today. The incident occurred while Singh was holding a Janata Darbar at his home constituency, about 125 kilometers from Patna.

As the 71-year-old leader was finishing the event, a man grabbed his microphone and tried to punch him. Party workers and security quickly stepped in to protect the minister.

"When I was leaving the event, the man took the mic forcefully and started behaving as if he was going to attack me. He started raising 'Murdabad' slogans. I am not afraid of such attacks, "the minister, who holds the textiles portfolio, said in a video message.

मैं गिरिराज हूँ और मैं हमेशा समाज के हितों के लिए बोलता रहूंगा,संघर्ष करता रहूंगा।

इन हमलों से मैं डरने वाला नहीं।



दाढ़ी-टोपी देखकर उनको पुचकारने और सहलाने वाले लोग आज देख लें कि किस प्रकार बेगुसराय बिहार सहित पूरे देश में लेंड जिहाद-लव जिहाद और साम्प्रदायिक तनाव पैदा किया जा… pic.twitter.com/iqu8ccnGuc — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 31, 2024

"I am Giriraj Singh and I will always speak and fight for the interests of the society. Giriraj Singh is not afraid of such things. We will continue to raise our voice against whoever wants to spoil communal harmony," he added.

The BJP leader, notorious for his controversial remarks, outright stated that if the man had a revolver, he would have been killed.

"If this man had a revolver in his hand, he would have killed me the way he attacked me. However, his attack failed. He used very abusive language. No matter how many terror mongers come, it will not affect me," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh claimed that the man was behaving inappropriately.

"He was overpowered by the people who had gathered there. He was handed over to the police later," the minister said.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Maneesh told PTI: "The person is in the custody of the police. We are investigating the matter".

In June, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, allegedly for disrespecting farmers. Ranaut was about to board a flight to Delhi when the incident occurred. The constable, Kulwinder Kaur, was suspended and transferred to a reserve battalion in Bengaluru after an FIR was filed against her.