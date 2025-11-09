'If war breaks out...': Taliban's big warning to Pakistan after peace talks fall flat over Islamabad's 'beyond capacity' demand

The Taliban government said that the final round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan fell flat, even though a ceasefire between the two neighbours remains in place. Afghanistan blamed Pakistan for the failure of the peace talks, adding that Islamabad's demands were unreasonable.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that while Afghanistan does not want insecurity in the region, and entering into a war is not our first choice. “If war breaks out, we have the right to defend ourselves,” he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

He further stated that the negotiations broke down because Islamabad demanded that Kabul assume responsibility for Pakistan's internal security. He described this condition as being beyond Afghanistan's "capacity".

“The ceasefire that has been established has not been violated by us so far, and it will continue to be observed,” Mujahid added. Previously, he said in a written statement that Afghanistan "will not allow anyone to use its territory against any other country, nor permit actions that undermine its sovereignty or security".

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the peace talks, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, had failed. He added that the ceasefire would hold only till there are no attacks from the Afghan side.

Pakistan information minister Attaullah Tarar assured that Islamabad valued peace and stability but will take "necessary" measures ot protect its own people. Tarar said that Pakistan “will not support any steps by the Taliban government that are not in the interest of the Afghan people or neighboring countries.”

