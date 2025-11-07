‘Illegal nuclear activities part of their history’: After Trump’s ‘Pakistan nuclear test’ claim, India reminds world of Islamabad’s record

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that clandestine and illegal nuclear activities were "in keeping with Pakistan's history," responding to recent comments by former US President Donald Trump alleging that Islamabad was among the countries secretly testing nuclear weapons.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India has consistently alerted the international community about Pakistan’s track record on nuclear proliferation.

"Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history, that is centred around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation. India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan's record. In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump's comment about Pakistan's nuclear testing," Jaiswal said.

Previously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Donald Trump's claims. Singh asserted that India will act firmly and at the right time. "If Pakistan or the US is doing nuclear tests, let them," Singh said in an interview with CNN-News18.

He further said, "We will take the right step at the right time," adding India has proven that the military will give a strong response by entering into the territory if needed (Ghar mein ghus ke maarenge).

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes last week, Trump claimed that Russia, China, and Pakistan were testing nuclear weapons — a statement that triggered widespread speculation online.

"Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it... We are gonna test, because they test, and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," Trump said, without offering any evidence or further details.

Following Trump’s remarks, online discussions suggested that Pakistan might have secretly conducted nuclear tests between April and May this year. The speculation gained traction as several earthquakes, ranging between magnitudes 4.0 and 4.7, struck the Afghanistan-Pakistan border between April 30 and May 12 — similar in intensity to those recorded during Pakistan's Chagai-I and Chagai-II nuclear tests in May 1998.

Islamabad has not officially conducted a nuclear test since 1998, when it responded to India’s Pokhran-II tests carried out earlier that month in Rajasthan.