'If Yogi Adityanath is harmed, India could face...': Mumbai Police gets counter threat message after arresting 24-year-old woman for wanting to kill UP CM

The Mumbai Traffic Police helpline recently received a message from an unknown number. The message warned that if Yogi Adityanath were harmed like Baba Siddiqui, the country could experience a crisis similar to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The alert was quickly passed to Worli police, now investigating the message.

Police believe this message might be a reaction to a recent threat against Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Authorities are currently working to trace the sender.

Mumbai police arrested 24-year-old Fatima Khan on Sunday for allegedly sending a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Khan, a BSc IT graduate, lives with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, where her father runs a timber business. According to reports, initial investigations suggest that Khan may have mental health issues. Police acted quickly, tracing and arresting her within 24 hours of receiving the threat message.

The case came to light when Mumbai’s Traffic Police Control Room received a threatening message targeting CM Yogi Adityanath. The message warned that Adityanath would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique if he did not resign within ten days. This alert from an unknown number prompted police to track down and arrest the sender quickly.

Security has been tightened for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after intelligence agencies flagged a possible threat to his life. Following these alerts, his security detail now includes personnel from the elite ex-Force One team, and authorities have advised Fadnavis to take extra precautions.