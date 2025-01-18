If you are attending Coldplay concert today in Mumbai, here's all you need to know: Important last minute rules

Coldplay fans, rejoice! The iconic British rock band is returning to India for the first time in eight years, kicking off their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour with three performances at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.

The concerts are expected to draw thousands of fans from across the country, creating an electrifying atmosphere as the band showcases their celebrated live performances. As the band's first concert in India kicks in today in Mumbai, here is an essential guide for the concert attendees:

1. How to Reach the Venue

To facilitate travel, organizers have arranged Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban trains for concertgoers. According to BookMyShow, trains will operate between Goregaon and Nerul on all concert days, departing Goregaon at 2:00 PM and arriving in Nerul at 3:23 PM. Return trains will leave Nerul at 11:04 PM, reaching Goregaon shortly after midnight. Two-way tickets are priced at Rs 500 and can be purchased online.

2. Travel by Car and Parking Arrangements

Attendees driving to the venue are advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid traffic. Temporary parking will be available at designated locations, including Raheja Plot near Panchshil Compound in Nerul and the parking plaza in CBD Belapur.

3. Entry Guidelines



Concertgoers must bring a government-issued ID and a digital copy of the primary ticket holder's ID. Wristbands will serve as tickets, and attendees are reminded to keep them safe, as replacements will not be issued. Re-entry will not be permitted once the ticket is scanned.

Wristband Usage

Acts as your ticket and wallet.

Top-up in advance via QR code or at the venue (minimum ₹500). This will be used for food and beverages and making other purchases at the venue.

No refunds for unused amounts.

Re-entry is not permitted under any circumstances.

For ground standing, your band is sufficient to guide you to the ground.

For seated tickets, show your Row & Seat Number from your BookMyShow confirmation email or WhatsApp.

4. Venue Rules

Children under five years old will not be allowed entry, and those under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Only phone cameras will be permitted for photography, while professional equipment is strictly prohibited. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and any signs or boards should not exceed 28” x 22”.

5. Cleanliness and Sustainability

In an effort to host a zero-waste event, NMMC chief Kailas Shinde emphasized the importance of sustainability at the concert. Additional toilet facilities will be available, and a dedicated cleaning crew will ensure the venue remains clean throughout the event.

Formed in London in 1997, Coldplay consists of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey. The band has made a significant impact on popular culture with their chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence.