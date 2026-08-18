If you don't learn Marathi, your licence will be cancelled: Maharashtra's new rule for auto, taxi drivers

If they fail to meet the requirement after the notice period, their licence can be suspended for three months.

If they still do not comply, the licence can be permanently cancelled.

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"No action will be taken against more than 1,65,000 people who have learned the Marathi language. We will have to take action against those who do not learn Marathi," the minister said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"Our government wants people to come here to work. If you say you won't learn Marathi, then it will not work. Legal action will be taken against those who do not know Marathi. Those who don't learn the Marathi language will have their licenses permanently suspended."

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#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | On the Marathi language rule for taxi and auto drivers, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "No action will be taken against more than 1,65,000 people who have learned the Marathi language. We will have to take action against those who do… pic.twitter.com/0f37kds4ZU — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

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1.25 Lakh Drivers Have Already Learnt Marathi

Around 1.25 lakh auto and taxi drivers who completed a government-run Marathi language course and received certificates will not face action under the provision.

The figures were shared at the concluding ceremony of the Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Course Campaign in Thane.

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Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said around 1.25 lakh auto and taxi drivers learnt Marathi, passed the examination and received certificates during the 105-day campaign.

Shinde described Marathi as a "language of devotion, not compulsion".

He said people should speak to non-Marathi speakers in Marathi instead of making fun of those who are learning the language. Marathi, he said, should be learnt out of love and respect rather than fear of the law.

Sarnaik Takes Tougher Stand

Sarnaik, however, took a stricter position on enforcement. He said the attitude of "I will not speak Marathi" would no longer be accepted.

Sarnaik credited Shinde with the political initiative behind the Marathi-learning campaign. He said the campaign would not have been possible without Shinde, whom he described as his political guru.



