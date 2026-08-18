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Maruti Suzuki’s PV export share hits 55% in Q1FY27; Fronx crosses 2 lakh exports

Maruti Suzuki’s PV export share hits 55% in Q1FY27; Fronx crosses 2 lakh exports

MARUTI13,806.00(0.33%)

The Made-in-India SUV achieved its first lakh exports in under 25 months, added second lakh in around 13 months.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki’s PV export share hits 55% in Q1FY27; Fronx crosses 2 lakh exportsMaruti Suzuki’s Fronx crosses 2 lakh exports

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday announced that its compact SUV, the Fronx, has crossed the milestone of 2 lakh exports in under 38 months, becoming the first SUV from India to achieve this feat.

Since the commencement of exports in June 2023, Fronx witnessed an acceleration in global demand. While the Made-in-India SUV achieved its first lakh exports in under 25 months, it added the second lakh in around 13 months. Manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, Fronx is being exported to nearly 90 countries, including Japan.

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“Together, these vehicles take a piece of Indian manufacturing to nearly 120 countries. Fronx has been a key contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s success in exports. Since FY24-25, it has been India's No. 1 exported passenger vehicle and is now shipped to nearly 90 countries,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

After crossing the milestone of 1 lakh exports in record time, Fronx reached its second lakh significantly faster, underlining its growing demand in the international markets.

“Aligned with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, Maruti Suzuki continues to showcase the prowess of India’s manufacturing ecosystem. Sustained focus on exports has earned the company the number one position in passenger vehicle exports from India,” Takeuchi added.

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"All three of India’s top exported passenger vehicles in Q1 FY 26-27 were from Maruti Suzuki. The growing export volumes year-on-year are a strong endorsement of the reliability and appeal of the Company’s products across global markets," he explained.

Maruti Suzuki accounted for 55% of India’s passenger vehicle exports in the first quarter of FY27, according to SIAM data.

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 12:03 PM IST
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