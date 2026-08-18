Milky Mist shares get 'Buy from DAM Capital; Vedanta Aluminium receives 'Sell' call from Ambit

Ambit Capital initiated coverage on Vedanta Aluminium with a 'Sell' recommendation and a target price of Rs 370, implying a 16 per cent downside from Monday's closing price. DAM Capital Advisors suggested 'Buy' on Milky Mist with a target of Rs 175, indicating a 25 per cent potential upside. Milky Mist got listed at 18% premium over its IPO issue price on NSE and BSE today.

Cholamandalam Securities initiated coverage on Raymond Realty with a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 686, implying a 19 per cent upside from the prevailing price.

Advertisement

SMIFS cut Ahluwalia Contracts to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' with a target of Rs 759. HSBC analyst Vishal Goel upgraded Blue Star to 'Buy' from 'Hold' with a target of Rs 17,80, suggesting an 18 per cent potential upside. YES Research downgraded IFB Industries to 'Neutral' from 'Add' with a target of Rs 1494, which suggests an 8.2 per cent potential upside. The same brokerage upgraded NMDC to 'Neutral' from 'Reduce' with a target of Rs 87.

Systematix cut Indraprastha Gas to 'Hold' with a target of Rs 171, indicating a 13 per cent upside ahead. PL Capital upgraded Praj Industries Ltd to 'Buy' from 'Accumulate' and set a target of Rs 390. Axis Securities said Tube Investments is a 'Buy' and fixed a target of Rs 3,600.

Advertisement

Among the key calls, Vedanta Aluminium Metals received a 'Sell' recommendation from Ambit Capital, while Milky Mist, Raymond Realty, Blue Star, Praj Industries and Tube Investments were among stocks that drew positive recommendations or upgrades from brokerages, as per data available with Bloomberg.