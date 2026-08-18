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Why Kotak is struggling to find midcap stock ideas

Why Kotak is struggling to find midcap stock ideas

TCS2,287.20(1.12%)

TCS shares: Kotak said the IT sector has been reduced to the antithesis of AI theme. The sector may see high bouts of volatility. Kotak is not convinced that their ‘reasonable’ valuations is reflecting structural challenges. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Why Kotak is struggling to find midcap stock ideasKotak said it would distribute the available resources to Adani Ports, Eternal Ltd,  HDFC Life, Hindalco and SHFL.

Kotak Institutional Equities in a fresh strategy note said It has removed Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) from its large-cap model portfolio, noting its 19 per cent jump since early July. It also removed two real estate names DLF Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd from its portfolio, citing stagnating industry volumes on likely affordability issues.

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In the case of TCS, Kotak said the IT sector has been reduced to the antithesis of AI theme in the short term. It said the sector will see high bouts of volatility, adding that it is not convinced that their ‘reasonable’ valuations is reflecting structural challenges.

On real estate stocks, it said: "We remain firm believers in India’s long-term residential real estate prospects and execution capabilities of DLF and LODHA. Both the stocks have performed extremely well since end-March/early-April with DLF jumping 32 per cent and LODHA 84 per cent from the West Asia war trough levels," it said.

Kotak said it would distribute the available resources to Adani Ports, Eternal Ltd,  HDFC Life, Hindalco and SHFL.

The Adani Ports stock, it said, is down 10 per cent from its recent peak on market concerns around a reported acquisition in the UK. HDFC Life stock, the domestic brokerage said, trades at 1.4 times one-year forward EV and 5.6 times 1-year forward NBV, which more than adequately reflects nebulous regulatory worries of investors.

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KOtak said it is struggling to find new ideas in the midcap space given the sharp run-up in stock prices of stocks with exposure to its favored themes.

"We have had to replace several stocks in our midcap portfolio in the past few months after the sharp run-up in their stock prices; many have run up further. The narrative-driven nature of midcap stocks and constant and frequent changes in narratives make us wonder the relevance of valuations for investment in midcap stocks in general," Kotak said.

In the largecap also, Kotak is seeing fewer opportunities, given high valuations across high-growth sectors, fair valuations of moderate-growth sectors and rich valuations across sectors with questionable long-term growth and large potential disruption risks.

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"We continue to have a large weight on financials with (1) banks and insurance stocks broadly trading at attractive valuations and factoring nearterm headwinds and (2) capital markets and diversified financials (NBFCs) trading at ‘high’ valuations but seeing meaningful tailwinds and robust near-term growth," Kotak said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 11:50 AM IST
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