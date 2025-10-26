IIT heads to Nigeria: West Africa's first campus to open in 2026

India is taking its top engineering institutes global, with Nigeria set to host the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in West Africa. The move marks a major step in India’s international education outreach and aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages Indian universities to establish campuses abroad and strengthen global collaboration.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, confirmed the plan during a meeting with the Indian High Commission in Abuja. He said both nations are committed to advancing cooperation in science, technology, and innovation-based education.

According to a statement from Nigeria’s Ministry of Education on X, the IIT campus will be located at the Federal Government Academy (FGA) in Suleja, also known as the Nigerian Academy for the Gifted. The site was chosen for its strong academic environment and potential to serve as a regional science and technology hub. The ministry said the academy will be upgraded into a “centre of excellence” with support from India.

Nigeria and India are deepening educational cooperation as plans advance for the establishment of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/VB8K2ZByiY — Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) October 23, 2025

India’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhishek Singh, said the new campus will follow the IIT Madras–Zanzibar model. “India will provide faculty, curriculum design, and training support, while Nigeria will develop the infrastructure and handle local logistics,” he explained. A joint Indo-Nigerian team will oversee planning, recruitment, and course design. The first batch of undergraduate and postgraduate students is expected to begin in 2026, focusing on engineering, technology, and research.

The project forms part of India’s global education strategy. IIT Madras opened its international campus in Zanzibar in 2023, followed by IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi in 2024. Talks are also underway to set up future campuses in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the UK.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India aims “to share its strengths with other countries while welcoming international students and researchers.” He added that the expansion of IITs abroad reflects India’s commitment to building global partnerships in higher education.

Under NEP 2020, Indian universities are encouraged to open overseas campuses and host top global universities in India. The policy also supports joint degree programs, research collaborations, and faculty exchanges to promote international knowledge sharing.