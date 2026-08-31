Divya Mittal's letter should be inscribed in stone at LBSNAA: Ex-MP after UP-cadre IAS officer quits

In her farewell message, Mittal reflected on her journey from working in London to serving as an IAS officer and spoke about the experiences and lessons that shaped her time in public service.

दिव्या मित्तल जी का यह पत्र मसूरी की लालबहादुर शास्त्री प्रशासनिक अकादमी में पत्थर पर लिखवा देना चाहिए. नूतन भारत के लिए एक दुखद क्षण https://t.co/4MavRYHzt0 — Tarun Vijay, former MP (@Tarunvijay) August 31, 2026

From London to the IAS

Mittal served as district magistrate of Deoria, Mirzapur and Sant Kabir Nagar during her career. She studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore before moving to London for work.

She worked as an associate at JPMorgan from April 2007 to July 2008.

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Mittal said she grew up in humble surroundings and had dreamed of building a good and successful life. However, even after achieving what she wanted, she felt that something was missing.

“Even after attaining 'everything,' something still felt incomplete. Being away from my country weighed on me,” Mittal said in her statement.

She said her education, confidence and opportunities came with a responsibility towards India. “My education, my confidence, the strength to walk tall anywhere in the world - all of it was a debt owed to this soil. That debt had to be repaid,” she said.

Mittal eventually returned to India and joined the IAS.

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Lessons from the field

Looking back at her career, Mittal said her postings helped shape her understanding of public service.

Her time in Deoria taught her that “standing with what is right is not an option, but a duty”, while Mirzapur taught her that “‘impossible’ is not a fact, but just an opinion,” she said.

She also recalled her experience in Mirzapur and her connection with Mother Vindhyavasini. “And sitting at the feet of Mother Vindhyavasini, I learned that true power comes not from any position, but from her grace and the trust of the people,” Mittal said.

Mittal said her biggest lesson was that her personal dreams had already been fulfilled. She then began to see the dreams of the people she served as her own.

She recalled families receiving land rights, differently-abled people getting an opportunity to live with dignity, and farmers getting water for their fields.

“Walking alongside their struggles, I learned that behind every government file is a person, and upholding their dignity is what justice truly means,” she said.

‘I received the most’

Mittal said she had initially believed she was entering public service to give something back to society. Instead, she felt that she had received far more than she had given.

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“I was a fool to think I had come to give something. The truth is, I received the most, and that debt only grew deeper,” she said.

She also spoke about the love, respect and sense of belonging she received from people during her years in government service. “I received so much love, so much respect, so much belonging, that my lap overflowed,” she said.

Mittal credited her colleagues, officers and employees for supporting her and working alongside her throughout her career.

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The memory she will carry

One of the most emotional memories in Mittal’s farewell message was that of an elderly woman from Lahuriya Dih.

Mittal recalled watching the woman see water reach her village for the first time. The woman did not say anything, but touched Mittal’s head with trembling hands and blessed her.

“The position may be left behind today, but that touch will never leave me in this lifetime,” Mittal said.

She added that the dream she had for India would remain with her even after leaving the IAS.

Mittal ended her farewell message by expressing gratitude for the people, colleagues and experiences that shaped her 13-year journey in public service.