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Meta, MeitY get NHRC notice over anti-Modi political content featuring children on Instagram

Meta, MeitY get NHRC notice over anti-Modi political content featuring children on Instagram

The NHRC has initiated an investigation into videos circulated on Instagram showing children in politically sensitive content against PM Modi.

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Amit Bhardwaj and Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Meta, MeitY get NHRC notice over anti-Modi political content featuring children on InstagramMeta has been asked to clarify how the videos involving minors were repeatedly uploaded and circulated on its platform.

National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to Meta and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) after videos of children went viral on Instagram, allegedly featuring them in anti-PM Modi political content. Several videos reportedly showed children studying at a coaching centre in Etah being featured in scripted, politically charged Instagram videos. The video includes children with critical remarks on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Anti-Modi video of children goes viral: NHRC to examine allegations

In an X post shared by Muji Singh Rangi, some videos contained politically charged slogans and references to “vote chori” and “pro-CJP” content. Now, the NHRC has decided to examine the allegations over objectionable and politically charged videos featuring children from a coaching centre in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

“The complaint raised concerns regarding the children’s dignity, privacy, psychological well-being, parental consent and possible exploitation,” the NHRC statement said.

An NHRC Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo has issued notices to four parties: SSP, Etah; District Magistrate, Etah; Managing Director & Country Head, Meta India; and the Secretary, MeitY. These authorities have been asked to submit Action Taken Reports within two weeks.

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Alongside the investigation, NHRC has asked the police to identify the children featured in the videos and make sure they receive protection and counselling. They have also asked to identify who controls the Instagram account and the role of adults involved in scripting, recording, uploading or helping produce the videos.

“Where a cognizable offence is found, appropriate legal action, including registration of an FIR, has been directed,” NHRC said.

Meta under fire for explanation

Alongside the concerned authorities, Meta has been asked to clarify how the videos involving minors were repeatedly uploaded and circulated on its platform, and what steps the company took to restrict the videos. Meta is also said to investigate whether the videos made any money or received commercial benefits.

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“The Commission has emphasised that the children must be treated primarily as children requiring protection and assessment, while the investigation should focus on identifying the adults/persons responsible for scripting, creating, uploading, controlling or commercially exploiting such content,” the commission said.

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 12:26 PM IST
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