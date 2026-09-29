Small savings rates for Q3 FY27: Will the government hike interest rates for the October-December quarter?

Will there be a rate hike?

Consumer Price Index inflation rose from 3.48% in April 2026 to 4.82% in August. Although inflation remains below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, the increase indicates some renewed price pressure and could support the case for maintaining higher returns on small savings.

Government bond yields have also risen, with the 10-year G-Sec yield moving above 7% in recent months. This is significant because small savings rates have traditionally been assessed against government securities of comparable maturities.

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The Shyamala Gopinath Committee had recommended that small savings rates be linked to the average G-Sec yield for the corresponding maturity, with an additional spread of 25-100 basis points depending on the scheme. However, this is only a recommended framework and does not legally require the Finance Ministry to change rates.

For the October quarter, the recent hardening in bond yields means some small savings rates are now closer to, or in certain cases below, the levels indicated by the formula. The 10-year G-Sec yield has broadly caught up with the rate currently offered by PPF, while schemes such as Senior Citizen Savings Scheme continue to offer rates above their indicative formula-linked levels.

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Existing rates leave limited pressure to increase

The case for a hike is not straightforward because small savings rates are already relatively high. Current rates range from 6.7% on five-year recurring deposits to 8.2% on both the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Account. PPF offers 7.1%, while National Savings Certificate offers 7.7%.

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These returns remain competitive with other low-risk, government-backed savings products. The government has also kept small savings rates unchanged for several quarters despite periods when the indicative G-Sec-linked formula would have pointed towards a revision.

Small savings scheme Current interest rate Post Office Savings Account 4.00% 1-year Time Deposit 6.90% 2-year Time Deposit 7.00% 3-year Time Deposit 7.10% 5-year Time Deposit 7.50% 5-year Recurring Deposit 6.70% Monthly Income Account 7.40% National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.70% Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.10% Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.20% Sukanya Samriddhi Account 8.20%

Strong collections could favour status quo

Another factor working against an immediate increase is the strong mobilisation of small savings. Net collections stood at ₹1.54 lakh crore during April-July 2026, compared with ₹98,259 crore in the same period last year, a rise of around 56%.

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The Centre has set a FY27 target of ₹3.59 lakh crore for net small savings collections, while net National Small Savings Fund financing had already reached ₹1.16 lakh crore by July.

Strong inflows give the government a stable source of financing and reduce dependence on market borrowing. The Centre has already lowered its FY27 gross market borrowing target to ₹15.99 lakh crore from ₹17.2 lakh crore.

Therefore, while inflation and G-Sec yields provide some justification for higher small savings rates, strong collections and already attractive returns could support another quarter of unchanged rates. The September 30 review will settle the question.

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