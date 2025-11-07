'It could be a yes': Donald Trump hints at India visit next year amid trade deadlock

US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a great man” and said he may visit India next year, as the two nations accelerate efforts to seal a $500 billion trade agreement by 2030.

Speaking at the White House after unveiling a new initiative on drug pricing, President Trump confirmed ongoing discussions with PM Modi and hinted at an upcoming visit. “He is a friend of mine, and we speak. He wants me to go there. We will figure that out,” Trump said. Asked if he would travel to India in 2026, he added, “It could be, yes.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The potential visit comes as trade negotiators from both countries race to finalize a historic agreement. Five rounds of talks have been held since March, with both sides aiming to sign the first phase of the deal by the end of 2025.

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who led negotiations in the US in September, has said there is “every possibility” the November deadline will be met. US negotiators, led by Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, described recent talks in New Delhi as “positive and forward-looking.”

The trade agreement aims to boost current bilateral trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030. The US is India’s largest export market, with Indian merchandise exports reaching $86.5 billion in FY25.

Advertisement

Still, Trump has pressed India to reduce its reliance on Russian oil—currently 34% of its imports—and shift toward energy partnerships with the US and allies. In response to India’s Russian oil purchases, Trump had previously imposed a 25% tariff on Indian exports.

The trade pact remains a top priority for both sides, with negotiations intensifying. Trump’s visit, if confirmed, would mark a key diplomatic moment and could provide the final political push needed to close the deal.