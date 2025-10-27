‘Image of country shown in a bad light’: SC questions states for not filing reports on stray dogs case

The Supreme Court rebuked the states and union territories for failing to file compliance affidavits on the steps taken to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. The apex court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, except for West Bengal and Telangana, for failing to file the compliance reports.

Hearing a suo motu case, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria, expressed strong displeasure, and said dog attack incidents were painting the country in a bad light. "Continuous incidents are happening and the image of the country is being shown in a bad light to foreign nations. We are also reading news reports," Justice Nath remarked.

The bench pointed out that West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had filed the affidavits but those were not on record as they were filed during Diwali vacation. The apex court directed the Chief Secretaries of the defaulting States and UTs to personally appear before it next Monday at 10:30 a.m. The court also warned of penalties if they fail to appear.

"Why has NCT not filed its affidavit? The Chief Secretary has to come up with an explanation otherwise cost may be imposed and coercive steps will be taken. Notices were issued to all States and UTs. Your officers don't read newspapers or social media? Everyone has reported this. Once they are aware, they should come forward! All Chief Secretaries must remain present on November 3, else we will hold the Court in the auditorium," Justice Nath said, addressing Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave.

On August 22, the court directed all States and Union Territories to submit compliance affidavits under the ABC Rules. On the same day, the Nath bench stayed the August 11 order, describing the ban on releasing treated and vaccinated dogs as "too harsh”. It clarified that, according to Rule 11(9) of the ABC Rules, dogs must be released back into the same area after sterilisation, deworming, and vaccination, except those infected with rabies, suspected of infection, or showing aggressive behaviour.

Earlier, on August 11, the Pardiwala-led bench had directed Delhi authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters and prohibited their release. Similar directions were extended to Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. The bench also warned of legal consequences against those obstructing authorities from picking up stray dogs.

Following concerns that these directions conflicted with earlier court orders, the matter was transferred to a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.