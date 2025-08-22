Stray dogs case: Supreme Court to deliver its judgement on capture, relocation of stray dogs

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today concerning the relocation of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR to designated shelters. This decision follows an earlier order issued on August 11, 2025, which directed the authorities to implement the relocation, citing the need for immediate establishment of shelters and strict action against any obstruction to this mandate.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The order led to widespread protests organised by dog lovers across the country. These protests were in response to warnings against obstructing the execution of the court's directive. The Supreme Court's impending decision on Friday arises from a hearing held on August 14, where a three-judge bench reserved its judgment on the matter.

During the hearing, the bench noted that the stray dog problem in Delhi-NCR stemmed from the failure of local authorities to enforce existing Animal Birth Control Rules, particularly those concerning the sterilisation and immunisation of stray canines. This oversight has exacerbated the situation, contributing to the rise in dog-bite incidents.

Representing the Delhi government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that in 2024, India reported 37.15 lakh cases of dog bites, averaging about 10,000 cases daily. The case has also drawn attention from international health bodies, with the World Health Organisation reporting 305 dog-bite-related deaths in India last year.

Advertisement

The verdict will address a plea to stay the previous Supreme Court order, which some organisations have argued requires a more humane and comprehensive approach rather than mere relocation. Lawyers representing these entities have sought a reconsideration of parts of the directive issued by the earlier bench.

A live screening of today's Supreme Court proceedings will take place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, organised by various NGOs.