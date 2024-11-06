'Imagine how badly Trudeau is feeling right now': Experts roast Canadian PM as Modi's 'friend Trump' returns as US President

With Donald Trump projected to make a historic return as US President, analysts are anticipating a positive turn in America-India relations, largely thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal rapport with Trump. This development could place Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a precarious position, particularly as relations between Ottawa and New Delhi have soured after Trudeau's unsubstantiated accusations linking India to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In recent months, Trudeau has pushed for an investigation into alleged involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s death, straining diplomatic ties with India. The rift worsened as Canada suspended negotiations on a trade agreement and India recently expelled Candian diplomats. Trump's anticipated return to office could reinforce Modi's stance in these tensions, with experts noting that the Modi-Trump relationship will likely amplify India's clout on the global stage.

Patrick Brauckmann, author of Space and Time, predicts that Modi will be one of the first world leaders to make a state visit to Washington under Trump's second administration. "Narendra Modi has a very strong relationship with Donald Trump, and likely to be one of the first state visits," he said. "Just imagine how badly Justin Trudeau is feeling right now," Brauckmann added, hinting at the tough diplomatic battle Trudeau might face in the near future.

Narendra Modi has a very strong relationship with Donald Trump, likely to be one of the first state visits.



Just imagine how badly Justin Trudeau is feeling right now. 🤣 — Patrick Brauckmann 🕉️ (@vonbrauckmann) November 6, 2024

Trump and Modi have long shared a warm and highly visible relationship. Trump's admiration for Modi was highlighted just days before the election, when he praised Modi as a "tremendous leader" who had done "amazing things for India."

Even as counting continues, Prime Minister Modi congratulated his "friend Trump" on his historic election victory. "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," he said in a tweet. "Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

Suhel Seth, author and actor, added that Trudeau should be "very worried.” "Forget what the Canadians will do to him," Seth writes, "he should worry about what our media will do to him come election time."

This jerk @JustinTrudeau should be very worried! Forget what the Canadians will do to him : he should worry about what our media will do to him come election time 😉😉 — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) November 6, 2024

Norman Spector, former Chief of Staff to the Canadian Prime Minister, weighed in by suggesting that the best course for Canada might be an election to replace Trudeau with opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who would be tasked with navigating relations under Trump’s administration.

Author Ram Madhav described Trump's victory as a "massive popular vote against NGOism, wokeism, and multinationalism." He added that Trump's decisive wins across swing states indicate a broad appeal, including minority, youth, and women voters. "Trump's return will have major consequences globally too."

Trump’s victory in this election is much bigger than the one in 2016. He lot only won d electoral college majority but also majority in popular votes. Clear indication that it is a popular vote against NGOism, wokeism and multinationalism. Although too early, Trump’s convincing… https://t.co/3nHtVU6Nyi — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_) November 6, 2024

For Trudeau, whose relationship with India is at its most strained in recent memory, Trump's return could heighten diplomatic isolation, leaving the Canadian prime minister in a politically delicate position at home and abroad.