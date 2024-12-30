IMD issues dense fog, cold wave alerts: Impact on New Year celebrations. Check forecast through January 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert for dense to very dense fog coupled with cold wave conditions over Northwest India during New Year’s Eve and New Year. The foggy conditions are likely to dampen festivities.

The IMD also predicted fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of January 4.

Related Articles

According to updates shared by the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to prevail over parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the late night hours of December 30. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan during this time.

“Recent satellite imagery detected fog layer over South Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, west and south Uttar Pradesh, south Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, southwest Bihar, west Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and east Gujarat,” IMD wrote on X.

The IMD said cold to severe cold conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan along with very dense foggy conditions.

Minimum temperatures below 0 degree Celsius were observed over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Minimum temperature between 6 degree Celsius to 12 degree Celsius, Northwest India, parts of Central West and East India recorded minimum temperature between 12 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius.

The IMD has also predicted rain or snowfall over the western Himalayan region between January 1 and January 5 due to a western disturbance.

The weather monitoring agency issued a coldwave warning on December 31 for isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh.

As per the forecast, coldwave conditions are likely over isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, east and west Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the New Year (January 1), while fog and ground frost conditions are likely in Himachal Pradesh and northeastern states.

The weather conditions are likely to continue on January 2 as well.

North India under cold grip

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions intensified in Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir where mercury plunged several degrees below the freezing point, even as the rest of the Valley experienced extended relief from the harsh winter.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ -- the harshest period of winter -- which began on December 21.

Chances of snowfall are the highest during the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, leading to considerable drop in temperature. While the period ends on January 30, cold wave conditions continue even after that.

Heavy snowfall has been reported from Himachal Pradesh as well with major roads closed. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish said, “The road to Rohtang Pass has been closed due to snowfall. Apart from this, Jalori Pass is closed due to snowfall and Atal Tunnel road has also been blocked... Apart from this, 12 link roads are also closed in the district... Snow removal work is going on continuously in Atal Tunnel... Continuous efforts are being made to remove snow there so that movement can be smooth...”

In Delhi, temperatures dropped significantly on Monday morning. The Safdarjung area recorded a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal, while Palam noted 13 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees below the seasonal average.

However, the air quality in the national capital improved to the "moderate" category on Monday, with an AQI at 183, according to the weather department.

(With inputs from agencies)