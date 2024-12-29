'Koi bhi mat aana Manali aur Solang': Social media user warns tourists after heavy snowfall leaves 2,000 vehicles stuck

Amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali and Solang Valley, over 1,800 vehicles have been left stranded on the roads, prompting a social media user caught in the gridlock to warn others against visiting the region.

On Instagram, Chlucky Tyagi shared a video showing motionless traffic along the Solang Valley-Atal Tunnel route. He urged potential tourists to rethink their plans and cautioned, “koi bhi mat aana! (Do not come!)”

In a video shared on Saturday, December 28, Chlucky Tyagi warned of heavier snowfall expected over the next 3-4 days, predicting worsening road conditions in the region.

Filmed at night, the clip showed a long line of vehicles immobilized on snow-covered roads. Tyagi mentioned that he had been stranded since 10 am and expressed uncertainty about when or how they might be able to leave the area.

Tyagi also mentioned that even a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) vehicle was caught in the same traffic jam alongside them.

The Himachal Police reported that numerous vehicles and travelers stranded due to heavy snowfall warnings had been successfully rescued.

Speaking to ANI, Manali DSP KD Sharma stated that a rescue operation was initiated after more than 2,000 vehicles became stuck between Solang Valley and the Atal Tunnel due to severe weather conditions.

Sharma revealed that approximately 1,800 vehicles had been safely evacuated, while around 200 were still stranded.

Shimla and higher regions of Himachal Pradesh have been facing continuous heavy rainfall and snowfall for the past two days, causing landslides and major disruptions in daily life.

The state meteorological department predicts light to moderate snowfall in the mid and high hills on December 27, 28, and 29.

Light rain is also expected in the plains and lower hills during this period.

The weather is forecasted to remain dry statewide on December 30 and 31, with light snowfall and rain resuming in the mid and high hills on January 1.