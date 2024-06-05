IMD forecast for June 5: Extreme weather forecast, heatwave conditions in some regions, heavy rainfall in others

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting various extreme weather conditions across different states of India on Wednesday, Jun 5, 2024.

Heatwave-like conditions are expected in parts of Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, among others, while heavy rainfall is anticipated in states like West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

The IMD's weather bulletin stated, "Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during 04th-08th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan on 04th & 05th; Bihar during 05th-08th; Odisha during 04th-06th June, 2024."

On June 5, despite a slight temperature reduction, areas such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and east Madhya Pradesh will still experience heatwave-like conditions.

Rainfall in some parts of India

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

The onset of the monsoon in southern India will bring heavy rainfall to states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya. The IMD also forecasts lightning, hail, and squally winds in various regions including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The IMD anticipates the southwest monsoon's further advancement into south Maharashtra and surrounding regions in the next three-four days. The monsoon is likely to progress into Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the Bay of Bengal during the same timeframe.

Regions such as northeast India are expected to receive heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation over Nagaland and strong southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Very heavy rainfall is predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday, with ongoing heavy showers expected in various northeastern states until Sunday.

