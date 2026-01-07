Kalyan Jewellers shares in focus after Q3 update shows 42% revenue growth, strong festive demand

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shares are set to be in focus on Wednesday after the company released a strong business update for the recently concluded quarter, highlighting robust growth across its India, international and digital operations.

In its regulatory filing, the jewellery retailer said, "The recently concluded quarter has been a very encouraging one, recording consolidated revenue growth of approximately 42 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous financial year." The company attributed the performance largely to sustained consumer demand and healthy same-store sales growth across markets.

India operations remained the key growth driver during the quarter. Kalyan Jewellers stated, "Our India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 42 per cent during Q3 FY2026 as compared to Q3 FY2025, driven primarily by strong festive demand."

The company added that demand momentum continued even after the festive season, noting, "Demand during the period after Diwali also continued to remain robust despite volatility in gold prices." Growth was broad-based, spanning both plain gold and studded jewellery segments. The quarter also saw strong operating metrics, with the company reporting, "The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 27 per cent."

International operations also delivered steady growth. According to the update, "Our international operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 36 per cent for the recently concluded quarter when compared to the same period during the previous financial year."

Within the Middle East region, performance was driven mainly by existing stores, as the company said, "Within the Middle East specifically, we witnessed revenue growth of approximately 28 per cent for Q3 FY2026 as compared to Q3 FY2025 driven majorly by same-store-sales-growth."

International markets accounted for a meaningful share of the overall business, with "International markets contributed approximately 11 per cent to our consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter."

The company's digital-first jewellery platform also posted sharp growth. Kalyan Jewellers noted, "Our digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 147 per cent during the recently concluded quarter as compared to the same period during the last year."

Store expansion continued during the quarter. The company said, "During the recently concluded quarter, we launched 21 Kalyan showrooms in India, 1 Kalyan showroom in the United Kingdom and 14 Candere showrooms in India." As of December 31, 2025, Kalyan Jewellers' total showroom count stood at 469 across India and international markets.