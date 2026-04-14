IMD forecasts below-normal monsoon this year; why it matters

The country is likely to receive below normal monsoon rainfall this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, warning that emerging El Niño conditions could weaken India's main rainy season.
The southwest monsoon, which runs from June to September, is expected to bring about 80 cm of rainfall, lower than the long-period average of 87 cm.
"Quantitatively, the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 92 per cent of long-period average (LPA) with a model error of +/- 5 per cent," IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.
Currently, weak La Nina conditions are transitioning to ENSO-neutral conditions over the equatorial Pacific. La Nina usually brings a temporary cooling effect on global average temperatures. Also, climate models show that during the second half of the monsoon season, positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions can develop.
"Positive IOD leads to more rainfall. So, we expect that this will counter the impact of El Niño during the second half of the monsoon season," Mohapatra said.
He also noted that snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere between January and March was slightly below normal, a factor that has an inverse relationship with India’s monsoon rainfall.
The IMD issues its first monsoon forecast in mid-April and updates it in late May.
Separately, private forecaster Skymet Weather has also projected below-normal rainfall this year.
Skymet said the El Niño weather pattern is set to reduce precipitation in the second half of the June–September rainy season. Monsoon rainfall is expected to be 94% of the long-period average of 868.6 mm for the four-month period.
(With inputs from PTI)