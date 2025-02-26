IMD issues heat warning for Mumbai as temperatures cross 37°C due to rare February heatwave

Mumbai, known for its mild winters and humid summers, is facing an unusual February heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 37-38°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and surrounding areas, cautioning residents about the soaring heat.

The unseasonal spike in temperature, nearly 5°C above normal, has raised concerns about water reserves and public health, as such intense heat in February is rare.

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 37°C and is at least 4.5°C above the seasonal average. Mumbai’s current weather meets these criteria, making it one of the most significant February heat events in recent years.

Why is Mumbai feeling the heat?

Mumbai typically experiences mild winters, with February bringing cooler temperatures compared to peak summer months. However, the highest recorded February temperature was 39.6°C in 1966, and while rare, such spikes are not unprecedented.

According to meteorologists, the ongoing heatwave is driven by multiple factors:

A delayed sea breeze usually provides cooling relief to the city.

Strong easterly winds prevent the cooler westerly winds from moderating temperatures.

A mid-level anticyclone that traps warm air, causing temperatures to rise.

Hot, dry winds from desert regions in the Middle East and the Mediterranean reached the Indian mainland.

The IMD has predicted a further rise of 2-3°C over the Konkan region in the next few days, with temperatures expected to remain between 37-39°C before dropping slightly.

Public safety concerns

Authorities are urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and wearing light clothing. The sharp contrast between day and night temperatures has added to the discomfort, with nights remaining warmer than usual.

While some relief is expected towards the weekend, experts say the unusual heatwave is a reminder of shifting climate patterns and the increasing unpredictability of weather conditions.