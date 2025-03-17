IMD issues heatwave alert: Delhi may hit 40°C by month-end, heavy rain warning issued for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several states, even as recent rainfall and strong winds bring temporary relief to parts of North India. While the cool spell offers a brief respite, the IMD warns that temperatures will rise sharply in the coming days, with Northwest India expected to see a significant increase in maximum temperatures over the next four to five days.

Delhi, currently enjoying a pleasant 31°Celsius, could see the mercury soar to 40°C by March end. This follows Sunday’s weather report, which already recorded temperatures three degrees above normal.

Severe heatwave conditions have arrived unusually early this year, sweeping through eastern and western India, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in multiple regions. The IMD reported that Jharsuguda in Odisha recorded 41.8°C on March 14, while Boudh, Odisha, hit the country’s highest temperature of 42.5°C on Saturday. Last year, the first severe heatwave conditions were recorded only in early April.

The ongoing heat follows India’s warmest February on record, adding to a global trend of rising temperatures. February 2024 was the 19th month in the last 20 where global average surface air temperatures surpassed the critical 1.5°C threshold.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over Assam is set to bring heavy rain to Arunachal Pradesh and showers across the Northeast, including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The IMD predicts five days of heavy rainfall and strong winds in these states.

Other regions are also experiencing fluctuating weather patterns. Parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar can expect cloudy skies and strong winds, with rain likely in the coming days. While states like Karnataka, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and coastal Gujarat may see rainfall, Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana, and West Bengal’s Gangetic plains brace for a severe heatwave.

In Tamil Nadu, moderate rain is forecast until March 22 due to an atmospheric depression. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive showers, though temperatures in some areas of Tamil Nadu may still remain 2 to 3°C above normal. Chennai can expect partly cloudy skies.