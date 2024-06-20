IMD issues heatwave alert for Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall alert issued for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for a severe heatwave in Uttar Pradesh on June 20. The weather department hinted that heatwave conditions will continue in Uttar Pradesh until June 23.

From today, heatwave conditions are expected to subside in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Related Articles

However, Haryana and Delhi will continue to experience heatwave conditions with increased intensity on June 23. Warm night conditions have been predicted for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on June 20. The IMD has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for Uttar Pradesh on June 23.

Odisha and Bihar can expect hot and humid weather on June 20 and June 21.

In an alert on June 20, the IMD said light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi , NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (UP) during next 2 hours.

Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/V24OkiEcqp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2024

A red alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for West Bengal and Sikkim, while an orange alert has been issued for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The weather department in a press release on June 19 said, “Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 5 days.”

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next five days."

The weather agency forecasts heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra until June 23.

Some regions in Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will also get moderate rainfall till June 23.

“We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar yesterday, but today conditions have improved,” IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said on the heatwave situation.

Kumar said the monsoon is likely to make a foray into Delhi-NCR around June 30, adding there has been some rainfall activity in Bihar. An orange alert is in place for heatwaves in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR until June 21, he said.

Meanwhile, five people have died in Delhi in the past 72 hours as the national capital continues to reel under a severe heatwave. The victims died of heatstroke at three hospitals. In Noida, too, more than 14 people have died in the last 24 hours due to suspected heat stroke, the health department said.