IMD predicts relief from heatwave, rain likely in Delhi in 3-4 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of light rain in Delhi in the next three to four days. The national capital has been reeling under excessive heat, with the maximum temperature soaring to 45 degrees Celsius.

A red alert has been issued in North India. The North-West Himalayan region including Punjab and Haryana will experience cloudy weather from the evening and rain is also expected. "The heatwave situation is likely to reduce in Punjab and Haryana. From tomorrow, Orange alert will be issued in Delhi," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI.

"There is a possibility of rain in Delhi which is called pre-monsoon showers due to southwesterly winds in the next three or four days. Heat waves can be reduced. The discomfort which you are feeling indicates that moisture is increasing in your area," Sen added.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, six notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 45 degrees Celsius, weather department officials said.

A persistent heat wave drove the city's peak power demand on Tuesday afternoon to 8,647 MW, the highest ever for Delhi. The previous highest peak power demand of Delhi was 8,302 MW on May 29 this year. Delhi's peak power demand reached 8,000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024. The extreme heatwave continues to push the city's power demand northwards, soaring to 8,647 MW at 3:22 pm on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)