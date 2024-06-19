Heatwave conditions to abate after a day in North India; warm night warning for next 5 days: IMD

Heatwave update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heatwave, hot and humid weather as well as warm nights for the next five days across various regions. It comes after the weather department said Delhi witnessed the warmest night on Tuesday in 12 years, with minimum temperatures settling at 35.2 degree Celsius.

The weather department issued an alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in many parts of West Uttar Pradesh in the June 19-23 period, and over East Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20. The heatwave conditions are expected to decrease in intensity thereafter.

On June 19, heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, South Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and abate thereafter, while Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region is expected to witness similar conditions on June 19 and 23.

Nights are no better and not expected to bring any respite as warm conditions are expected in some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan on June 19, and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20. Hot and humid weather is expected over Odisha and Bihar on June 20 and 21.

In North India, the IMD said that heat wave conditions are likely to continue in many parts, except for Uttar Pradesh, for 24 hours and abate thereafter.

HEATWAVE IN NORTH INDIA

According to IMD, heat to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, many parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, some parts of South Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, isolated pockets of Bihar in the last 24 hours. Parts of Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Jammu division also witnessed heatwave conditions.

Maximum temperatures were in the range of 44-46 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, some parts of North Madhya Pradesh, South Bihar, North Rajasthan, said IMD.

Warm to severe warm night conditions were observed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. In Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan were above normal by 4-7 degree Celsius and were in the range of 30-34 degree Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature of 46.4 degree Celsius was reported at West Uttar Pradesh’s Orai.