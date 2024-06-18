Indians react to UK's heatwave alert at 26°C: 'My AC is currently set at UK heatwave level'

In a recent announcement by the United Kingdom regarding a heatwave alert at a modest 26 degrees Celsius expected by the end of June, Indians have responded with a mix of amusement and surprise.

India, known for its scorching summer temperatures that have exceeded the highest-ever recorded temperature of 50 degrees Celsius, has accustomed its population to tolerate extreme heat. The summer months, characterised by intense heat in Delhi and stifling humidity in Mumbai, are often a challenging time for residents.

Therefore, the United Kingdom's announcement of a heatwave alert at a comparatively mild 26 degrees Celsius has evoked humorous reactions from several Indians.

The UK-based publication, The Mirror, shared the news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "UK to be blasted by 48-hour 26C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest."

The post quickly gained traction, with Indian users flooding the comments section with witty responses and playful banter, showcasing their lighthearted take on the UK's interpretation of a heatwave.

Resharing the post, a user commented, "My AC is currently set at UK heatwave level."

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also said, "That is just two degrees above than default Air Condition setting in India. A pleasant weather it seems."

Not just Indians, several US citizens have also reacted to the article, mocking UK on issuing a heatwave alert for such a pleasant temperature.

That is absolutely perfect. It gets over 100 in Texas.



I’ll rewrite the headline for you.



I'll rewrite the headline for you.

Uk to get great weather for two days. Go and enjoy the sunshine! — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 15, 2024

A user commented on the post, saying, "To be considered a “heat wave” it needs to be above body temperature, not room temperature."